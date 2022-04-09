SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $141.29 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07543546 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.01 or 0.99794382 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

