Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:SAH opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

