Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

SHC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

