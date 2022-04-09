South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Investec started coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

