Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,660,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.