Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $9.21 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

