SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,283,064 shares.The stock last traded at $64.90 and had previously closed at $66.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

