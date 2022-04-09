Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading 1% Higher

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.49. 3,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

