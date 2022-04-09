Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

SPRO stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050 over the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

