Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.59

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.59 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 33.63 ($0.44). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 93,754 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £34.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.59.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.