Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.59

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.59 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 33.63 ($0.44). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 93,754 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £34.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.59.
Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.