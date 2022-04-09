Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

