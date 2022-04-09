Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 1,103,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

