St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,439.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,533.83. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

