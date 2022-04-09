St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,439.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,533.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

