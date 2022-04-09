Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apple by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 55,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

