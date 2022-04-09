Stacks Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Billion (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $20.86 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00224965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00200875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.88 or 0.07557762 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,541,175 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.