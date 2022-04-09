Stacks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.71 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $30.71 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00223197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00196372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.03 or 0.07595931 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,667,091 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

