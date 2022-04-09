Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.