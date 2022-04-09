Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.55. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Stantec stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stantec by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 26.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stantec by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

