State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 145 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

