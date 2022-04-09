State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

