State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.10 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

