State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Aramark by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 58,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

ARMK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 249.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

