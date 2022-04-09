State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UGI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in UGI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

