State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

