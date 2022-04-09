Stellar Price Reaches $0.20 (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Stellar has a market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $226.85 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00220799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00195947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.16 or 0.07594906 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,940 coins and its circulating supply is 24,760,849,042 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

