Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MTSI stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.