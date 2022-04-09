Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

