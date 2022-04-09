Stephens Begins Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Square by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

