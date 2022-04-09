Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $23.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

