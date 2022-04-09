StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JLL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.60.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
