StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JLL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

