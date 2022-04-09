StockNews.com Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.