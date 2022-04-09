StockNews.com Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Strong-Buy

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $779.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

