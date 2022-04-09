Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given New €15.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €14.90 ($16.37) to €15.80 ($17.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

