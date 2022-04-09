STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

