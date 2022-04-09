Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.52

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.52 and traded as high as $69.98. Strategic Education shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 139,442 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Strategic Education by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

