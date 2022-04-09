Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will post sales of $410.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $410.80 million. Stride reported sales of $392.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of LRN opened at $34.46 on Friday. Stride has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 188.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

