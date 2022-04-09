Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

SDIG stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.