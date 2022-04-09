Strs Ohio Invests $34,000 in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 17,320 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THRX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

