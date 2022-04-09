Strs Ohio Makes New $42,000 Investment in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Shares of DTC opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.