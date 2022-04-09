Strs Ohio Makes New $42,000 Investment in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of DTC opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

