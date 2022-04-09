Strs Ohio Purchases 13,900 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Metromile were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Metromile by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metromile by 123.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Metromile by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the third quarter worth $43,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

