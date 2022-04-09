Strs Ohio Takes Position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $16,960,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

