Summit Industrial Income REIT to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$41.26 million for the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.