Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai & Co. (SHGKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.