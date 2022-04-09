Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.35

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.35 and traded as low as C$68.13. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$68.56, with a volume of 1,059,666 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.35. The stock has a market cap of C$40.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.3000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

