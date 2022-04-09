Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SGC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.