Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUUIF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.