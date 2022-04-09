Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

