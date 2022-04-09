Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.46.

SPB opened at C$11.83 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.96.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

