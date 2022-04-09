SushiSwap Price Down 21.4% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $449.59 million and approximately $112.03 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00008295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,489,918 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

