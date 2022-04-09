SVB Leerink Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA opened at $258.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $248.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

